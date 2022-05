The governor of Kogi State, a top presidential aspirant in the All Progressive Congress (APC), has urged party executives and delegates to look for a candidate who can handle the country’s security challenges, among other things. In a viral video, Bello, while addressing delegates and fellow Nigerians, stated that he has a workable roadmap to ensure peace and security for all Nigerians, just as he has established in Kogi state.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbDBcXgBs3g

