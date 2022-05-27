“Under The Rain, Under The Sun, I Will Follow Jonathan” – Reno Omokri

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The best President in the history of Nigeria. Under the rain, under the sun, I will follow Jonathan!

#TableShaker

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1530179433222623234?s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: