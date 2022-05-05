Unknown Gunmen Hailed At Ariaria Market, Aba (Pictures, Video)

Unknown Gunmen Hailed At Ariaria Market, Aba During Their Visit To The Market (Photos, Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0Hp9SxIlo8
People in Ariaria international market Aba, Abia State, today, 4th May 2022, hailed unknown gunmen who staged a broad daylight patrol at the market, IGBERETV reports.
During the display, the gunmen declared a sit-at-home order for the 5th and 6th of May 2022 to boycott President Muhammadu Buhari’s state visit to Ebonyi State.
https://igberetvnews.com/1419455/unknown-gunmen-hailed-ariaria-market-aba-visit-market-photos-video/