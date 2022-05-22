Unknown Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Anthony Agu In Jos (Photos)

A catholic priest identified as Rev Fr. Anthony Agu has been kidnapped from his parish resident in Jos on Friday 20th May, 2022 by unknown gunmen, IGBERETV reports.

Augustine Mario shared the news on Facebook. He wrote;

“Fr Anthony Agu, CMF Kidnapped

Greetings of Peace! Please let’s join hands and faith for the release of our brother Rev Fr Anthony Agu. He was kidnapped yesterday night from his parish residence in Jos by gunmen who forcefully gained entrance into the parish House in Fier, Jos.

No contact has been established with the kidnappers.

Kindly pray for the safety and release of Fr. Anthony Agu as you offer the Holy Mass and in your private prayers.

Note: The Reverend Father is from Ebe in Udi LGA of Enugu State. Help is urgently needed in the form of prayers, informations and suggestions on ways to get him released without harm.

Help us in making this reach the table of our State Governor, His excellence Hons. Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyị (Gburugburu) and other notable people that can help in securing the release of one of their brothers.

God bless as you pray

Augustine Mario”



https://www.facebook.com/109588460617417/posts/pfbid02868EzwMQcqB66se3NcvFaR5nP2aqt4TsM4kKzUEp6S3MyyVBAWm7MD1VmgJbyaiml/

