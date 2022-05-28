Update On Constructions At ESUT College Of Medicine, Igbo-Eno (Pictures)

The massive ongoing projects at the permanent site of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine, Igbo-Eno, being executed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration are advancing progressively with the completion of 6-unit of College of Medicine facility buildings comprising 12, 10 and 8 classroom blocks, 2-unit of 102-room hostel blocks, and construction of access and internal roads.

The water supply and reticulation project and external electrical infrastructure are at various stages of completion.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1703777366632488&id=100010007227700

