Update On Constructions At ESUT College Of Medicine, Igbo-Eno (Pictures)

The massive ongoing projects at the permanent site of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine, Igbo-Eno, being executed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration are advancing progressively with the completion of 6-unit of College of Medicine facility buildings comprising 12, 10 and 8 classroom blocks, 2-unit of 102-room hostel blocks, and construction of access and internal roads.

The water supply and reticulation project and external electrical infrastructure are at various stages of completion.

