Uzodimma, Ike Ekweremadu, Adamu Hold Marathon Meeting At APC Secretariat

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, on Monday, met with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu.

The duo held a closed-door meeting for three hours with Adamu at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

Although Uzodimma disclosed after the marathon meeting ended that he came to see his ‘friend’ for a tete-a-tete, many believed the meeting was to probably make a case for the embattled former deputy speaker.

The development was coming hours after Enugu State Chairman of the APC, Ugochukwu Agballah, rejected pleas by Ekweremadu to pick the governorship ticket of the party.

Agballah had described the lawmaker’s demand as “evil and repugnant.”

The APC chairman further warned that the party would not give Ekweremadu the governorship ticket because he was not from Enugu East District, where the party had zoned its governorship ticket.

https://punchng.com/uzodimma-ekweremadu-adamu-hold-marathon-meeting-at-apc-secretariat/

