Opinion Poll: Vaginal Tear Or Cut During Childbirth. A Dream Or A Dread.

A wonderful day to everyone.

In the course of my discussion with a group of women on childbirth experiences and associated issues including vaginal tear or cut during child delivery and its management. Someone stated that she dread having a Tear or Episiotomy again after the ugly experience at the birth of her first child which almost cost her life after being poorly managed by the healthcare workers.

Almost immediately after that, another woman expressed her desire to have a tear at delivery, cos she had learnt that the place gets tightened more as the sutured wound heals, giving more pleasure during intercourse.

I’m now seeking members’ opinion, especially mothers, on this issue.

Do/Would you Desire for a Tear or Cut During Childbirth or you Dread it.

Thanks ahead for your responses

