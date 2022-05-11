Veteran Actor, Oga Bello In Tears As Children Gift Him SUV (Photos)

Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello has been gifted a brand new car as his 70th birthday gift.



He was moved to tears on Monday as his children gifted him the SUV.



His actor son, Femi Adebayo, shared the moment on his Instagram page, where his father was flanked by family and friends during the gift presentation.



In the caption, Femi noted that his father never cried but couldn’t hold his emotions as he received the gift.



The caption read, “I’ve always known my Dad to be a disciplinarian. My Daddy never cries but today, he couldn’t hold the emotions. I couldn’t also hold mine honestly.

“I’m so grateful to Almighty God that Daddy could see this day and he made it possible for us to deliver this gift. Happy 70th Daddy, we love you.”



The veteran had earlier noted that life made more meaning to him at 70, as he expressed gratitude to God for his family and career.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFKpOHWCEwI

