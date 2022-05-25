Video Of Towed Plane In Lagos Traffic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WhYDqOqMq0

Heavy traffic as damaged plane blocks Agege Motor Road

A plane was seen on a busy Lagos road after suffering an apparent mishap Tuesday night, according to videos shared on social media, causing miles-long traffic congestion.

The airline, which did not appear marked, was seen on Agege Motor Road near the busy Ikeja Along Bus Stop, witnesses said.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the plane, which had damaged wings, as accounts differ about its fate. Some commenters said it crash-landed around 8:33 p.m., while others said it was being towed to a repair workshop near the airport.



Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria @FAAN_Official puts the records straight:

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria would like to inform the general public to disregard the news making the rounds on social media about an alleged crash at Ikeja Airport.

The aircraft was sold by the owner to a buyer, who was taking it to its final destination.

