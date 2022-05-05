Viral Video Of Russian Soldiers Dancing & Jubilating At The Battlefront (Pictures)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=silrIbngyVQ
Viral Video Of Russian Soldiers Dancing To Somali Music On The War Front.
Nice Dance Moves ❤️
@BaidoaU tweeted;
[quote]#Russia’s ‘Somalia’ battalion,the separatist military unit of the Donetsk People’s Republic was greeted with #Somali Music in #Mariupol.The battalion took the name “Somalia” because, according to its former commander Mikhail Tolstykh,its members are “as fearless as Somalis”
Problem no dey finish, make you try dey enjoy!! ❤️� � No matter the problem you’re facing…