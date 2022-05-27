We Will Recognise Only Delegates From Congresses We Monitor – INEC

Parties that held parallel primaries are in for more drama as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has read the Riot Act over eligible delegates.

In a memo to all political parties, INEC said it would recognise only delegates produced by congresses “duly monitored by the commission”.

In the letter seen by TheCable and signed by Rose Oriaran-Anthony, INEC’s secretary, the commission based its decision on section 84 (1) of the electoral act 2022.

The sections provides: “A political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under this act shall hold primaries for aspirants to all elective positions which shall be monitored by the commission.”

“In line with this provision the commission shall, in monitoring primaries, only recognize delegates that emerge from congresses duly monitored by the commission,” the letter reads.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held parallel governorship primaries in Ogun, Edo, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom states.

In Abia state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) also witnessed three parallel primaries.

Many states also held parallel primaries for the house of assembly and national assembly elections.

By the INEC memo, the commission will recognise winners from primaries where the ad hoc delegates who voted were elected from congresses monitored by the commission.

This will have implications for the presidential primaries holding this weekend as the delegates list is subject to INEC approval.

https://www.thecable.ng/exclusive-well-recognise-only-delegates-from-congresses-we-monitored-says-inec/amp

