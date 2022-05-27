“We Won’t Accept You” – ZLP Tells Peter Obi, Others

‘ZLP won’t accept defectors from major parties’

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has said its doors are shut to any presidential aspirant defecting from any of the major parties after the primaries.

Chairman of the party in Imo State, Levi Ekeh stated this yesterday during the House of Assembly primaries in Owerri. He said it will amount to ‘recycling old and corrupt politicians which ZLP is against’.

According to him, ZLP has rejected names of prominent politicians because ‘they lacked integrity’.

Ekeh added that the party’s primaries will hold its presidential primaries on June 1.

“Zenith Labour Party is peaceful; we have all it takes to win the state; we have many presidential candidates carefully selected already, and we have rejected prominent names, we don’t need moneybags, all we are interested in is to return the glory lost by the state and nation.

“That is why we have said we would look at our conscience, anybody who is defecting from any of the major political parties who is corrupt would not be allowed, we do not want corrupt politicians.

“The most important thing is whoever that we will accept and allow to join the party must be have character and track record of responsibility, not somebody that has filthy things in his closet, because the public office is a public trust,” he said.

Ekeh added that the ZLP is giving out its ticket to women, youths and physically challenged free to encourage all-inclusiveness.



https://thenationonlineng.net/zlp-wont-accept-defectors-from-major-parties/

