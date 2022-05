One of the things i regret up till today is that i didnt study in a private university. I have my personal reasons for saying that. Also i regret helping my cousin when he needed me cos i later found out that he around me to gain what ever he can. This dude stopped calling me because he is making his money. So i had to keep my distance.

Feel free to share yours. Its the only way u can let go of those regret.

