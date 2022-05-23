What Do You Say When You Don’t Know The Answer To An Interview Question?

I did a job interview a while back,the name on the company email that scheduled me for interview was hr54gene something something sha

So it was the company I googled about and studied I didn’t know the job I applied for was for one of the companies they work with 7something lab Cos I be applying to a lot of jobs ,I set google jobs alert for a specific job and location I want .

So I didn’t really remember that company I applied to.

Fast forward to interview sha , They asked a lot of questions which I answered

They asked about the 54gene company too I answered that Then they asked about the 7riverlab

I said I had no idea And I could see the disappointment on their faces

The lady was like don’t I know the company I applied for

I been blaming myself sha Maybe I should have just thought of something

There was one time too

The lady was asking me to list all the systems in the body (secondary school stuffs o)

This hr people wicked

