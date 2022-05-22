‘What God Did When I Found Myself In Den Of Cultists In Port Harcourt’

What God Did When I Found Myself In A Den Of Cultists In Port Harcourt

It was in the course of searching for some stolen items that I found myself there.

The guy who had custody of the items was hailed as the “number 2” by the other guys with him, and they had just returned from a clash with rival cultists, and he seemed been hit with a weapon because he was bleeding on his left arm.

He showed me his arm and said something like, “once blood don flow, the matter don dey bloody…” because his blood cannot just flow just like that, without any serious consequences.

However after making that threatening statement, I was surprised at how they yet treated me with care and respect afterwards. I didn’t know what was really going on then.

After narrating what actually happened to me and how he came about those items, that they had caught some men speaking Hausa inside the bus while they were trying to steal them before he retrieved the items from them, he immediately took me to the place they had kept the items to show them to me.

It after he had given them back to me that he revealed the reason they were being careful with me.

He first expressed his surprise at how I had been able to track the items to where they were. He said that it must have been God! Then he started calling me “pastor! pastor!” despite just meeting me for the very first time.

It was then he confessed and said that God had told him not to play with me. He then asked me, “did I play with you?”. I said “no!” He asked me once again, and I said, “no!”

He then told me that if not for what God said, that it was unlike him to have such in his custody and then let it go just like that. That it wasn’t him at all. That the person would have had it really tough to get it back from him.

But he seemed to have no other choice because of the warning God gave to him, as his stubbornness or cultism didn’t reach the extent of touching God’s own person, especially after receiving such a warning from God Himself.

When he was telling me those things though, I wasn’t surprised, because I knew who I was and what he was saying corroborated that fact.

What surprised me however was how he knew it was the voice of God, because he sounded so sure despite being a cultist with the way he was afraid to go against God’s Word. Perhaps I would have asked him but my priority then was to retrieve the items and immediately leave there, because I had already lost hope on retrieving them, but for my God who proved Himself to be alive, true and faithful.

I was thankful to them though for the commendable job they had done for me to retrieve my things from the hausa-speaking guys who wanted to steal them, as they had put themselves in harms way as a result, so I compensated them for that before I left.

I must admit it felt really good and fulfilling to be treated with respect by people who didn’t know me before, not because of what men said about me, but God Himself.

God bless.

