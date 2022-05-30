What Is Really Wrong With Muslim-Muslim Ticket? – Temitope Ajayi

Interesting thing is those arguing against possible Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket are vigorously selling a Pastor as the Presidential candidate. For them the North, being largely conservative Muslims, will accept a Southern Pastor as President but will reject a Northern Christian as Vice President.

These people also assume there are no acceptable Northern Christian politician that can appeal to the core Northern political establishment. The missing link in this argument is that those who think the North will accept a Pastor from the South as President, for whatever reason, are blindsided by their partisan illogic. They do not think same North can also find a suitable Christian Vice President from Adamawa, Kaduna, Borno, Bauchi, Benue, Taraba etc that will tick all the boxes. The argument for and against Muslim-Muslim ticket should never be one way traffic.

In any case, the man at the top of a ticket is the most important person to win an election not the running mate. Voters make the decision on who to vote for by who the candidate is essentially, not who the running mate is. Politics of religion is elite bogey. The Muslim-Muslim ticket thing, regardless of how far-fetched it may look, is an untested theory being used by vested interests to deceive the populace for political advantage. Ordinary Nigerians do not really care about the religion of the President. They just want a leader that will work for them and make their lives better.



https://lagostoday.com.ng/what-is-really-wrong-with-muslim-muslim-ticket/

