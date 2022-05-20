‘What Is This On My Brother’s Body’? (Photos)

This has been on my cousin’s body since December last year. It scratches him. It’s located on his ribs/stomach region.

Initially they felt it’s traditional stuff but after series of treatments with herbal and traditional procedures, no show.

He had to go to hospital and Even did blood culture. Yet it still scratches him and has refused to go.

Please any reasonable contributions on how to cure this permanently will be appreciated. Thanks. He will be reading.

Note: The two Labs he did at a hospital and at a lab centre all show that he is HIV Negative. So that one is ruled out totally. He is not even promiscuous.

Allergy is another suspect. He doesn’t even rub creams.

