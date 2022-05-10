What Lesson Has Life Taught You So Far?

Hello Nairalanders,

What lesson has life taught you?

Is it what you’ve thought it is?

Is where you are today were you thought you would be by now?

” I remember growing up as a child, i thought life is just six years in primary school, six in secondary, the following year for jamb, next is to gain admission into the universty, spend another 4 or 5 years in the universty, look for job, get the money, build my house and buy the latest car in town, and then look for a wife.

But while growing up, i find out that life is not what i thought it is. Six years in secondary turned 8 years rather.

I know of my childhood friend who told me he would become a lawyer, but haven repeatedly written jamb for 5 times without a break through, he was force to start learning a mechanic work.

Sometimes, i ask myself; what is the purpose of living, why is living a life so difficult..

At this point in time, my lesson is that nothing good comes easy; and to be happy, you have to make others happy too.

Have a nice day

