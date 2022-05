So I have this married neighbour. When I bought my bus, he didn’t congratulate me. He just asked me if the bus is mine, and I said yes, and he just walked away.

Now he wants me to lend him the bus to use and pack some of his belongings out of the compound.

If you were in my shoes, would you lend him the bus to use?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related