If PDP picks Peter Obi, they should just not waste any money for the general election. Whoever APC picks will defeat him.

I know it is not what you guys from the SE want to hear. Even @PeterObi, knows this fact.

Oya, insult! It is your work!

#TableShaker



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1528651756321783808

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related