What You Need To Know About Russia (Facts And Pictures)

Russia, country that stretches over a vast expanse of eastern Europe and northern Asia.

Once the preeminent republic of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (U.S.S.R.; commonly known as the Soviet Union), Russia became an independent country after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in December 1991.

Head Of Government: Prime Minister: Mikhail Mishustin

|

Capital: Moscow

|

Population: (2021 est.) 143,185,000

|

Currency Exchange Rate: 1 USD equals 68.879 Russian ruble

|

Head Of State: President: Vladimir Putin

Russia is a land of superlatives. By far the world’s largest country, it covers nearly twice the territory of Canada, the second largest.

It extends across the whole of northern Asia and the eastern third of Europe, spanning 11 time zones and incorporating a great range of environments and landforms, from deserts to semiarid steppes to deep forests and Arctic tundra.

The inhabitants of Russia are quite diverse. Most are ethnic Russians, but there also are more than 120 other ethnic groups present, speaking many languages and following disparate religious and cultural traditions.

Russia’s climate is extreme, with forbidding winters that have several times famously saved the country from foreign invaders.

The Russian republic was established immediately after the Russian Revolution of 1917 and became a union republic in 1922. During the post-World War II era, Russia was a central player in international affairs, locked in a Cold War struggle with the United States.

Did You Know?

°Russia ranks the fourth highest globally in alcohol consumption per capita.

°It is customary to gift flowers in odd numbers, as even numbers of flowers are used for funerals.

°Since 1745, the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg has housed cats to catch mice that damage artwork.

°Peter the Great attempted to modernize Russia and imposed a tax on beards in 1698.

Pictures’ Source: Russia’s Instagram Page

Text’s Source: Britannica

