What’s Affecting My Productivity: My Mindset, Location, Or My Village People?

Like every other bright mind with positive energy and knacks for success. I stepped confidently into the new year 2022 with the right portion of optimism and motivation.

One would wonder if one Village Priest had prepared a prosperity charm for me; cause my energy was mind-blowing. I was so confident about winning in every facet of my life.

Although I sustained some gun wounds of failures that 2021 inflicted on me – lost Dad to the greedy fangs of death, got served breakfast by my girlfriend – because she wanted to serve God, got rejected by so many companies for internships, and had to separate myself from 90% of my family member and siblings cause most of them are friendly enemies, got depressed, betrayed, reject. etc. Yet I could still boldly say to myself that healing would find me in 2022 and greatness would comfort me.

Oops! Maybe a weird description is when you think this young boy has too many track records of misfortune and failures in his life. But I guess some of the best success stories are told with tons of tragic experiences in them. And I’ve left my life with the best scriptwriter to write the best out of me.

Fast forward to the new year, my jaw got broken by the heavy first of failure. I got into internet Marketing and my results were nothing to write about. I made some good cash though, but I couldn’t hit my target.

Also, I wrote a promising book that I’ve been struggling to find a publisher who is willing to publish it for free and run a good publishing investment deal with me.

This time around, the thunderstorm of failure sent me running like a thief who is scared of jungle justice. I was broken beyond repair because those were my biggest plans for 2022 as regards financial stability and independence.

I was sent into a coma mentally and I knew I needed a break, to fix myself, move on and get back on my feet. That has always been how I respond to previous failures. Fortunately and pathetically, ASUU changed the game and their strike was like a blessing in disguise to me.

I would have loved to go to Lagos to spend the “never-ending ASUU holiday” but Lagos was longer home for me. Ever since I lost Dad and he was buried, I have seen no tangible reason why I should visit home again.

I couldn’t stand seeing Dad’s grave every day, I’ll just collapse and die a coward’s death. Also, I don’t wanna stay with my stepmom. I’ve had enough of stepmom’s stories growing up as a young boy. Trust me, it’s a hell experience.

My mum’s place could have been another good option, she lives in a 2 bedroom apartment on the mainland. But I don’t think I can cope with an environment where electricity is foreign to them because most of my activities require stable electricity to power my phone and laptop especially, and that she can’t supply.

Living in my half-brother’s place in Lagos whom we share the same mother could have been another perfect option, I’ve lived with him a couple of times and I’m very productive each time I stay with him.

I get to complete every task on my to-do list that brings development in every area of my life each day, and eventually actualize both my long-term and short-term goals. Their electricity is stable couple with free Wi-fi. His place put me on my toes to work and do the needful.

But the issue is just that some part of me feels like I don’t belong there. We don’t get along as brothers, he’s 10 years older than I am, and I dare not disrespect him but the kind of relationship we have is like that of a boss and an apprentice.

His wife and I are very cool friends, but he and I don’t just get along like brothers should do. Maybe because we were not raised together (my both parents are polygamous). But I want a close friend, mentor, and confidant out of him. Not a never smiling, rigid brother and boss. I’ve tried talking to him severally but there are no positive changes from him.

My other half-siblings from my father’s side are no-go areas. They are all friendly enemies who are jealous of every bit of my success, especially in my academics. Because they all blew up the opportunities to go to higher institutions. They have so much hatred for me because I’m the last child of the family and I used to be Dad’s favourite.

So I decided to go live with my Dad’s friend in Ogun state and that was when life drew its nightmares upon me. Dad’s friend is a very good man, his family members are good people as well. They welcomed me like their child, I would rate them better than some of my family members.

Ogun state pose to be like paradise to me, there was stable electricity, inverter, and generator. That’s 24/7 light, the environment was conducive and I was confident that I would heal fast and achieve a lot here.

I feel my productive energy coming back and I was enthused again. I drafted some core goals that I need to achieve their in Ogun state like taking a Data Analysis Course, Joining the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Raising my school fees, going back fully to Internet Marketing, Completing My Final year research Project, Finding an investor and publisher for my book, etc.

A few weeks into my stay in Ogun state, I began to lose interest in almost everything, I became indifferent to achieving my goals, and I became extremely lazy – giving meaningless excuses and procrastinating till eternity.

I wasn’t lazy with house chores, I did that perfectly. But when it comes to doing little things that will develop me and prepare a better future for me, I wasn’t motivated to do any. I sat myself down severally and talked senses into my head but, it seems I wasn’t gonna yield.

I knelt, begged myself, and cried a lot because I knew it was my life and I need to take responsibility for it. I told myself that even if I wasn’t making money, I should engage in things that would develop me. Yet, I didn’t change. It’s two mouth now in Ogun state, and I’ve not been productive at all.

Now all I do is waste my precious time with the TV, playing games or on social media, eating like a foodie, sleeping like a bull, and chatting with some friends (distractions). This kind of lifestyle has become a daily routine for me.

This isn’t me, this is not the way I used to be. I used to be a very intelligent, hardworking, serious, and dedicated goal-getter who used to be very serious with his life and is determined to fetch a bright future for himself. I’ve heard people talk about comfort zone but I never experienced one not until now.

Each day, my mind will always tell me that I’ll bounce back to whom I used to be, but if school resumes without me achieving my goals here in Ogun state. l’ll feel like a total failure. I know I need to act fast, cause time isn’t waiting for me.

I am considering leaving Ogun state, to go and stay in my brother’s place in Lagos, at least I can be confident of productivity there. but I don’t want to leave a negative mindset in Dad’s friend’s mind about my sudden leaving. He might feel I don’t like his place and I can’t keep wasting my time here doing nothing.

Although I’m tempted to think this is a spiritual attack, I wanna go back to Lagos to see if I’d be productive there.

Please, good people of Nairaland, advise me on what to do. And please recommend tactics and strategy that can save me from this situation even if it means reading a life changing book.

