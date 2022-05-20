‘What’s This Abnormal Growth On My Forehead And Wrist’? (Pictures)

Good Day Medical Experts here, Please I would like to know the effects of this growths I am noticing recently on my wrist.
The one on my forehead has been there for a long time say 5 or 6yrs back, I can’t recall, but the one on my wrist started developing like months back.
It’s a bit hard and fleshy, I don’t feel any pains or whatsoever except when I press it very hard, but I am beginning to feel concerned about them.
What is the name, causes and effects on the body?
What Medical Solutions can I seek?
See Attached pictures.