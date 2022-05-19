‘When I Was Pregnant, I Was Mocked & Suspended By Church’ (Pictures)

The Students Union Government(SUG) President of Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi Uku,Comr Choice Christopher has taken to Facebook to eulogise her Daughter on her birthday. The SUG President who obviously gave birth to the Child when she was much younger described how She was Mocked and humiliated by her peers during pregnancy.

Here’s what she Said

“When I was pregnant of you, I was mocked, suspended by church law, humiliated by my peer group.

Today, you seem to be like my younger sister.

I love � u plenty my first fruit.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0pRWnMLEMTQYAyCtAsJAUXfteayR4T6jdCQRar6U3TvrfHrVFfA7kajM6gw1bRfNVl&id=100001490847391

RoyalRoy

MOUAU GIST

