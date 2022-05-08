When Your Salary Is ₦40k And Your 17-Year-Old Daughter Is Using iPhone 12

Hello Nairalanders!

Let me drop this important message.

Your 17 year old daughter is using iPhone 12 and your salary is 40k. That of your husband or wife is 60k. Collectively, your family income is 100k. Your 17 year old daughter in 100 level Mass Communication, Unizik is using a phone worth 600k. Your family’s 6 months earning.

You didn’t say anything. You only call her to take pictures of you when you are going for Traditional/White weddings, Mother’s Sunday, Father’s Sunday or August meeting. When your second son got admission into the university, you couldn’t afford to send him to school. His 17 year old immidiate older sister in year 100 decided to take it up, and pay off the 300k needed for his entrance into ANSU.

You thanked God and asked him to bless your daughter and multiply her source of wealth.

When your Umunna (family clan) had a contribution, you asked her to please help you out. She sent you 100k.

You put her in your prayers. She is the pillar of your family.

What would you people have done without her?

You bill her, she bills her boyfriend.

Who is this boyfriend? This your family saviour?

You are worried about Yahoo ritual killings.

Maybe you need to look at yourself again.

