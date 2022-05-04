Hello nairalanders; a very beautifull wednesday morning to you all.

One thing that can’t and can never be forgotten in a relationship is the day you meet your spouse or partner. Oh yes! That first approach, and the joyful feedback, how she refused given you her number, and how you continued shooting your shot..

So, where did you meet your spouse or partner,

How long did it take before you both married,

If you were to wed where you meet, where will it be?

– Should incase you havn’t met yours;

Where do you think you will meet him or her?

‘Happy Good Time & Memories Nairaland Couples’

