Which Of These Skills Should I Go For?

Nairalanders please with the way thinz are going in thiz country it is better for one to plan very well.

Education does not guarantee a sure future(in financial terms).it is better to learn a skill which can help on the long run.

Which is better to learn now ??

Plumbing. I really can’t stand all types of irritation

Carpentery. Will it be expensive to start the business after learning.

Solar power installation. I really love it buh pls i need to

Know more

Cctv installation. Can sum 1 really survive on this skill in nigeria

Am 20 and i’ll love to get married at most 25.

I just need to be financially capable to do what i want

Get a car,build my own house(even if it’s a 4-5 bdrm bungalow),take care of my family.

Mods please move to fp it will help alot thx

