Which Of These Skills Should I Go For?

Nairalanders please with the way thinz are going in thiz country it is better for one to plan very well.
Education does not guarantee a sure future(in financial terms).it is better to learn a skill which can help on the long run.
Which is better to learn now ??
Plumbing. I really can’t stand all types of irritation
Carpentery. Will it be expensive to start the business after learning.
Solar power installation. I really love it buh pls i need to
Know more
Cctv installation. Can sum 1 really survive on this skill in nigeria
Am 20 and i’ll love to get married at most 25.
I just need to be financially capable to do what i want
Get a car,build my own house(even if it’s a 4-5 bdrm bungalow),take care of my family.
