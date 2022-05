Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, popularly known as Whitemoney has released his second song titled, ‘NA WE WE’, IGBERETV reports.

His first song titled ‘SELENSE’ was released shortly after the Big Brother Naija show.

Rapper, Zoro was featured in his second song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gM5tNPWkreY

