Who Do You Think Will Be PDP Flagbearer For 2023 Presidential Election?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The exit of Peter obi from the main opposition party PDP is a dramatic and unforseen move, I don’t see Atiku winning the ticket because he’s from north east, the zoning is not in his favour this time.

So who do you think will be victorious?

