Why Did They Give The Hair Of A Woman That Died In 1962 To Kim Kardashian? (Photos)

Why Did They Give The Hair Of A Woman That Died In 1962 To Kim Kardashian?

Looking at everything that Went on at the just concluded met gala awards in USA.

One thing brought out my curiosity, it was Kim Kardashian putting on the dress Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 when she went to sing happy birthday to president F Kennedy.

So it’s obvious they have kept the dress she wore ever since then because after she sang the happy birthday song, she died three months later.

Kim had to lose weight in other to put on the dress but what caught my attention was that Marilyn Monroe’s hair was giving to Kim Kardashian as a gift.

I find it kind of strange that they kept the hair of a woman that died in 1962 which is 60 years ago.

Why did they keep the hair?

For what purpose did they keep the hair for and why give a lock to Kim Kardashian?

I don’t know if it’s only me that find this Very disturbing.

After Kim Kardashian was presented with the lock of the hair, what she said got my attention, she said and i quote: Oh my god I’m literally going to do some crazy voodoo shiiit and channel her

I don’t know if it was a joke or not but everything just seems very strange to me.

The question is that i understand if they kept the dress Marilyn Monroe wore 60 years ago but why did they keep her hair?

Source:https://www.metro.co.uk/2022/05/04/kim-kardashian-owns-lock-of-marilyn-monroes-hair-after-wearing-her-dress-16582097/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related