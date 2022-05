I just read the story of a woman who couldn’t rent a house because the landlord said he didn’t like single women renting rooms in his house.

I’m asking because where I live, people would rather rent their boys quarters to women and girls than men and boys. Because they think men are more violent and prone to cause trouble than women due to incidents that have happened in the past.

So, could the reason be misogyny or something else like maybe past encounters with single women renting their rooms

