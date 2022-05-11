Why Do Nigerian Men Pretend They Are Not Attracted To This Thing On A Lady? (Picture)

Why do they pretend like they don’t like false lashes on ladies?

Ever since I fixed it on Saturday, I’ve not been able to rest.

I get at least 10 toasters a day.

But online all of them pretend to hate it. Why

