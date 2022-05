I have witnessed this first hand, I had a friend who made a huge amount of money, though illegally but went broke within months.

I have also heard of some situations where a bet or lottery winner goes back to his broke state within a short period of time.

Why do they go broke so fast?

These people get big money, millions as proceeds and they go broke within months.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related