‘Why I Refused To Attend My Cousin’s Wedding Ceremony Today’

The wedding is holding today and have made up my mind not to attend because the dude invited me through WhatsApp. It annoys me how children of this days has no regards or character for their elders. they are changing everything all in the name modernization.

How can someone, I know the exact date he was born be inviting me through WhatsApp, no respect at all, sending the scanned card copy there.. what happened to the hardware copy he printed? I had to tell him, he laughed it off saying bros nor vex the 500 copies he printed was not enough to share self. I didn’t want to press the issue farther my mind is already made up.

He won’t see me there today.

When I did mine, I knew how far distance I trekked to invite his elder brothers face to face, bought several drinks.

I just hope he invited his in-laws through WhatsApp too

