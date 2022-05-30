Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike receives a hero’s welcome as he arrives Port Harcourt after losing the presidential ticket in the PDP presidential primary election held on Saturday, IGBERETV reports.
Wike Arrives Port Harcourt After Losing PDP Presidential Primary (Photos)
