Wike: Atiku Is An Elder, I Am The Most Experienced Of All The Aspirants

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sG48B0eGtCw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keJ3NPpIYGk
Excerpts from Seun Okin’s interview with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on #PoliticsToday
Seun Okin: Let me take you to the issue of the Presidential Primary, Are you ready?
Wike: If you do it today, they will announce me as the Candidate.
Seun: What gives you that confidence?
Wike: Who amongst the aspirants will beat me? It is very clear.
Seun: There are more experienced people than you.
Wike: Like who?
Seun Okin: Atiku Abubakar, Former Vice-President
Wike: How?
Seun Okin: Bukola Saraki, 2-time Governor
Wike: How?
If you put all of us together, I don’t know who is more experienced than me. There is nobody.
Nigerians have come to understand it’s no longer the way it used to be, I am North, I am South.
Seun Okin: So you are on the ground, deeply rooted?
Wike: You should know without been told, as a journalist, as a media person.
One man that can win this election for PDP is me.
Seun Okin: What about Atiku Abubakar?
Wike: I am not talking about Elders. Atiku is am elder but he too knows I am the man that can win this election for PDP.