Wike Blasts Obi: You Can Be The Best Economist, But You Don’t Have Character

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAvSRvzfPwU

Excerpts from Seun Okin’s interview with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on #PoliticsToday

Seun Okin: Let me first and foremost get your reaction to your friend, Peter Obi. His departure from your Party, he is dumped your Party, how does that come to you?

Wike: It’s not surprising to me and that’s what I have always said when I go round and say you have to be careful. Those of us who have joined the Party since 1998, we have never left this Party because we believe it’s our Party, it’s in our blood.

It doesn’t matter what problems we may have in the Party. We have to be inside it to settle the problem. So, Peter Obi leaving the Party is not surprising to me and I know and he knows there is no way he would have won the Presidential Primary. Forget about what his DG, Doyin Okupe said about money and all that.

Seun Okin: You don’t think he can win?

Wike: Win what?

Seun: The Presidential Primary of the PDP?

Wike: How would he have won? I went to Anambra and told them “don’t waste your vote on him, he won’t win.” Since Peter Obi left APGA, first as a Governor, we have not won elections in Anambra, check it. But that is not the issue, at that level, there must be integrity, there must be character. How can you go to virtually all the States telling them how he is a trader, how his family are traders, how he wore one shoe, how he doesn’t let anybody carry his bag, all those things. Three days, he has left the Party, Character and Integrity is very important.

You can be the best Economist, but you don’t have character, no integrity

