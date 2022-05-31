Wike Reveals How He Almost Scuttled PDP Presidential Primary, Calls For Calm

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has revealed how he almost scuttled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary as he called on his supporters to remain calm.

The governor said this on Monday at a reception in his honour at the Government House in Port Harcourt following his return from the party’s presidential primary in Abuja.

Wike said he was tempted to obstruct the process when an aspirant who had spoken previously was allowed to return to the podium to pronounce his withdrawal, in contravention to the guidelines of the election.

“I have never seen how people can violate procedures and guidelines. Somebody has spoken, it is at that point he was speaking that he would have said I am withdrawing. You don’t call him back,” Wike said. “I just said, ‘Look, this our party must not be destroyed.’”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnB7wAT1UgM

