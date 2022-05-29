With Peter Obi, We’re Confident Of Winning 2023 Presidential Election – LP

The Labour Party says with the joining of former governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, and its teeming supporters, the 2023 presidential election is as good as won by it.

The party stated this on Saturday in a statement welcoming Obi, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, into its folds.

The LP said, “Obi’s grand entrance and the mass movement of his teeming supporters and followers nationwide, confirmed to the world that the 2023 elections was as good as won by our credible political alternatives to the ruling All Progressive Party and the Peoples Democratic Party, especially with the growing backing of the Nigerian people, who are already extremely tired of the administration of the All Progressive Party and the Peoples Democratic Party governments at all levels.

“Therefore, in the light of the crystalising rainbow coalition to save Nigeria in Labour Party, we wish to invite all well-meaning Nigerians, including women, youths, the physically-challenged, the poor, and the well to do, among others, to immediately join forces with the Labour Party to rescue Nigeria from the heightening insecurity and imminent collapse foisted by incompetent rulers of Nigeria, currently trading in delegates all over the country.

“The party also wishes to reaffirm our resolved commitment to executing our party manifesto, as further enunciated by the Labour Charter of Demand/ Policy recently initiated by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, while also reaffirming our unwavering endorsement of the Rescue Agenda of the Third Force Movement of Nigeria initiated by Prof Pat Utomi-led National Consultative Front, which recently adopted our party of mass productivity as the ‘3rd Force’ Mega ‘Rescue’ Platform for Nigeria in the 2023 elections with over 20 million members of the 3rd Force Movement joining the Labour Party.”



https://punchng.com/with-peter-obi-were-confident-of-winning-2023-presidential-election-lp/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1653796710

