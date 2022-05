https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUBYEIsscs8

Nigerian Grammy Award-winning singers, Burna Boy and Wizkid were spotted together as the duo linked up at the Dior fashion show in Los Angeles, US on 19th May, 2022, IGBERETV reports.

They were captured in a video having fun in a blue lit room as they exchanged pleasantries.



https://igberetvnews.com/1420404/wizkid-burna-boy-link-dior-fashion-show-photo-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related