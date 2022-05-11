Wolves Vs Manchester City 0 – 0 – ()Live

Manchester City’s Premier League title credentials will next be tested on Wednesday at Molineux Stadium against Wolverhampton Wanderers, who face a key battle in their bid for a Conference League Qualifiers spot for next season.

Manchester City’s last Premier League match saw them triumph 5-0 over Newcastle United at home to extend their unbeaten streak to nine (W7 D2 L0), leaving them three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in eighth place on 50 points, five points behind seventh-placed West Ham United who hold a spot in the Conference League Qualifiers. Wolves played out a 2-2 draw in their last Premier League match at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, extending their winless streak to four (W0 D1 L3).

Manchester City won the last Premier League meeting between the teams, coming out on top 1-0 at Etihad Stadium in December. Raheem Sterling scored for City in the 66th minute with a spot-kick.

Manchester City have got the better of Wolves of late with wins in three straight matches, dating to September 2020. City have outscored Wolves 8-2 during their winning streak.

Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, and Kevin De Bruyne have been Manchester City’s main attacking threats this campaign, finding the target 12, 11, and 11 times, respectively.

Raúl Jiménez, Hwang Hee-Chan, and Conor Coady have made a difference in front of goal for Wolves this season. Jiménez is the side’s top scorer with six goals, followed by Hwang with five and Coady with four.

