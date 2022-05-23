Woman Caught At A Party Stealing Celebrant’s Gifted Money (Video, Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWJC3Vu9vlk

A woman in a video as shared by Mcedopikin on Instagram has been seen being publicly exposed by other women who engaged as a searching team, where it was discovered that she had loads of stolen money in her clothes.

The poster of the video wrote this.

“Caught red handed, stealing money in event I attended on Saturday. I felt for her though, but stealing is Stealing”.

The Source continued by saying “Women respect women, they made sure she was not touched”

Source: Mcedopikin on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cd5I7ohKCDM/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Narrated by YorubaReports

