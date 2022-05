A woman in the area where I recide reportedly divorced her husband for buying a car instead of building a house.It was said that the divorced husband failed to listen to the wife to build a house and bought a car with the money they both raised.

What is our society turning into?

LadiesForever Jeon

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related