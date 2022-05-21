‘Wrong Credit Alert: How Do I Locate And Refund The Owner?’

Hello Nairalanders.

I feel like seeking your advise about how I can accelerate the process of returning the money that I guess was wrongly transferred to my personal bank account.

About two months ago, I received credit alert of about ₦200k in one of my savings accounts. Based on the narration of the credit alert, it shows that It was done through ATM and I did not do any transaction to have been expecting such money.

I have been expecting to get alert for reversal of the transaction but the money is still sitting in my bank account.

I have also been expecting my banker to have contacted me for approval to reverse the transaction but I have not been contacted by my banker.

I was considering the option of complaining to my banker to trace the owner from their ends but some people discouraged me from doing so; stating that those bankers may conspire with someone and falsely claim the money.

I have been thinking of possibilities of tracing the owner by myself but credit alert did not state the details of the account from which the money was transferred to my bank account.

I am feeling concerned for the person who did the transfer because his fund has been tied down.

A banker told me that the owner must have complained to his/her bank but banks ways of attending to the customers complain is slow but definitely they will contact me for reversal.

Do I keep my fingers crossed and be expecting my banker to contact me for reversal approval?

or

Complain to my banker to help me locate the owner of the transaction?

Or any other suggestions will be welcome from you but my objective is to hasten process of returning the money to the true owner.

Thank you.

