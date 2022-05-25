Yahaya Bello’s Manifestoes Comes First In 12 Presidential Aspirants – Channels

As Nigerians await the decision of the party delegates to determine who will be the flagbearers of the major political parties, valuation of the aspirants continues as more facts emerge on who is the most qualified person for the job of president come 2023.

In its efforts to present the best candidate to the people, Channels Television examined the manifestos of the top 12 presidential aspirants and discovered that the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has the most feasible plan to reform the country.

Bello was ranked first among the top 12 Presidential candidates in the popular Channels TV Data Analyst Babajide Ogunsanwo’s Manifesto Review (Score Scale 1 – 5) on Equity and Accountability, Wealth Creation/Management, Education, Security, Power, and Industrialization.

The development strengthens some Nigerians’ faith in the young governor, who has demonstrated a transparent approach to governance in Kogi State.

