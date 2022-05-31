Yemi Osinbajo At The APC Presidential Aspirants Screening (Pictures)

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo GCON, this afternoon appeared before the APC Presidential Aspirants Screening Committee headed by Chief John Oyegun at the transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja.

