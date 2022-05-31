Yoruba Actor, Gbadebo Osmond, Is Dead

Nollywood stars have been thrown into mourning following the demise of a Yoruba movie actor, Gbadebo Osmond.

Yoruba actress, Fausat Abeni, popularly known as Madam Saje, was among the first mourners late Monday.

The veteran actress shared an image of a burning candle on her Instagram page with the caption, “Goodnight Osmond,” accompanied with crying emojis.

Other Nollywood stars such as Yomi Fabiyi, Adeniyi Johnson, and others took to their Instagram pages to mourn the late actor.

Fabiyi wrote, “So so sad and a deep painful loss, Osmond Gbadebo. You are a fighter and safe to say you have gone to rest. Ever jovial, ever supportive and ever friendly. Rest in peace and power.”

Johnson wrote on his Instagram page, “This hits differently that I can’t even post your picture. Every soul around us knows I love you. How I wish…”

Ibironke Ojo-Anthony, popularly known as Ronke Oshodi Oke wrote, “It’s very hard for me to say goodnight, Gbadebo Osunmo, but God knows the best. RIP my darling friend.”



