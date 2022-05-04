You can get original Levis jeans for this price

I entered this Levis Fashion store in Lagos. The price of original Levis jean top and trousers start from N50,000 upwards. The trousers cost N50k. That is almost a $100 in current exchange rate of Dollar to Naira in the black market.

The price of looking good especially wearing the original fashion brand does not come cheap. The cost of getting a hood in the same store is N45,000 (Naira). A sales person in the fashion store told GISTMASTER that it is the best bargain for customers because they are original and will stand the test of time. Unlike the one you buy for between N5,000 and N10,000 on the streets but won’t even last six months.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related