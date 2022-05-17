https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYtM2JmNgoI

“You Must Confess”, African Mother Goes Spiritual As Fox Breaks Into Her House (Video)

An African mother “confronted” a fox after it broke into her house and made itself comfortable in her living room, IGBERETV reports.

As seen in a video shared online, the mum is heard speaking in tongues as she observes the fox sitting in her living room.

“A fox just came into my house. I come against it in the name of Jesus,” the mum is heard saying.

She then begins “questioning” the fox.

“What brought you in my house?” the woman asks. “You must confess. I’m going to kill you.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1420201/must-confess-african-mother-goes-spiritual-fox-breaks-house-video/

