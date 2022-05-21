Young Orji Kalu Complained About His Delayed Recognition In 1987 (Throwback Pix)

Young Orji Uzor Kalu Complains About His Delayed Recognition In 1987 (Throwback Photos)

In 1987, 27-year-old Chief Orji Uzor Kalu complained that his age delayed him for getting recognized by Imo State citizens for his achievements in the state, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Facebook page, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Current Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District) shared screenshots of an old magazine post of his interview in 1987. He captioned the post;

“In 1987 when I was 27 years .”



Orji Uzor Kalu is the chairman of SLOK Holding and the Daily Sun and New Telegraph newspapers in Nigeria. He served as the governor of Abia State, Nigeria from May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2007. He is 62 years old.

